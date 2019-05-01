|
|
Elaine Merritt Holloway
Port St. Lucie, FL
Elaine Merritt Holloway, 75, passed away on April 19, 2019 in Port St. Lucie.
Elaine was born September 7, 1943 in Bridgeton, New Jersey and moved to our area from Reno, Nevada in 2005.
Ms. Holloway was one of only 9 board certified Nurse Practitioners in Urology in the United States and was also listed in "Who's Who in American Nursing". She retired to Port St. Lucie after 20 years with the VA Hospital in Reno, continuing her work with Dr. Vincent Miraglia in Stuart from 2005-2015.
She is survived by son, Robin King (Kelly) of Port St, Lucie, son Mickey King (Bridget), grandson Chad King (Kara) all of Savannah Georgia , granddaughter Joyanna King of Port St. Lucie, great-granddaughter Piper King of Savannah, sister Geraldine Hernandez (Lucien Jean) of Las Vegas, as well as many, many dear friends.
A gathering will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 PM at Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie FL 34984.
Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 1, 2019