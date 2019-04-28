|
Eleanor M. Dibbley
North Palm Beach, FL
Eleanor M. Dibbley, 82, of North Palm Beach, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born in New Castle, PA, relocated to Palm City, where she spent most of her life raising her family. She then moved to New Smyrna, where she resided for 18 years, and only recently was living in North Palm Beach to be closer to her daughter. She had worked in Attorney's offices before retirement. She was a past member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palm City. Eleanor loved her family, and they will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Dibbley of North Palm Beach; son, Kenneth Dibbley and his wife, Kristin of Palm City; daughters, Patty Conerly and her husband Leon of North Palm Beach and Linda Wingerter and her husband Jim of Oveido; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Dibbley.
A memorial service will be Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 1:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Shriners or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019