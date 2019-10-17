Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Moshier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore Reme Moshier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanore Reme Moshier Obituary
Eleanore Reme Moshier

Vero Beach - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Eleanore Moshier, nee Reme, was born in New York City in 1937. She grew up surrounded by her extended Norwegian family and instilled with a love for The Lord. Distinguished academically, she graduated from Taft High School at the age of 15 and enrolled in Pace College in New York City. She retired after many years as Advertising Manager for Clay Adams. She is remembered best for her regal stature, gentle spirit and can-do attitude. She lived primarily in New Jersey, then she and her husband Harry were snow-birds for over 20 years, wintering in Vero Beach, Florida. And summering in East Hampton, Long Island. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Harry and her son David, her daughter Elizabeth and her grandson Harry as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. May angels guard her gently to her rest. We look forward to reuniting with her in heaven for all eternity.

Memorial service will be held in Vero Beach at 3 pm on Friday October 25 at St. Paul's Church, 999 Flamevine Lane. All are invited to attend and pay their respects and celebrate the life of this amazing woman.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.