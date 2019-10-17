|
Eleanore Reme Moshier
Vero Beach - Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Eleanore Moshier, nee Reme, was born in New York City in 1937. She grew up surrounded by her extended Norwegian family and instilled with a love for The Lord. Distinguished academically, she graduated from Taft High School at the age of 15 and enrolled in Pace College in New York City. She retired after many years as Advertising Manager for Clay Adams. She is remembered best for her regal stature, gentle spirit and can-do attitude. She lived primarily in New Jersey, then she and her husband Harry were snow-birds for over 20 years, wintering in Vero Beach, Florida. And summering in East Hampton, Long Island. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Harry and her son David, her daughter Elizabeth and her grandson Harry as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. May angels guard her gently to her rest. We look forward to reuniting with her in heaven for all eternity.
Memorial service will be held in Vero Beach at 3 pm on Friday October 25 at St. Paul's Church, 999 Flamevine Lane. All are invited to attend and pay their respects and celebrate the life of this amazing woman.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019