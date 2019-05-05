|
Elinor Argosy Cook
Vero Beach, FL
Elinor Argosy Cook passed away on April 28, 2019, at her home in Vero Beach, Florida. Born on January 25, 1920, in New Britain Connecticut, to the late Carl Alarik and Ellen Sandshaw Runshaw. Mrs. Cook was predeceased by her husbands, Albert E. Argosy in 1979, and Francis T. Cook in 2006, and by her sister Doris Cass in 1999.
Mrs. Cook is survived by her five children: Diane (and Fielding) Simmons of Vero Beach, Kathleen A. (and Richard) Sanders of Port Richie, FL, Steven E. (and Carol) Argosy of Vero Beach and Groton Long Point, CT, Carla A. (and Lloyd) Kawakami of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Pamela A. (and Raymond) Hill of Vero Beach; by seven grandchildren: Kirsten (and Kevin) Verdi, Melissa S. (and Michael) Fenner, Richard A. (and Jenna) Sanders, Ellen S. (and Brian) Crytzer, Clay Sanders, Nicholas (and Rachel) Kawakami, and Alex (and Sarah) Kawakami; by nine great-grandchildren, two step-children, and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After a career as a private secretary, she spent many years as a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a former member of Wethersfield Country Club in Connecticut, and an active member of The Moorings Yacht and Country Club, Sabel Circle Garden Club, and Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Elinor's smiling face will be remembered by all whose lives she touched during her 99 years. Her friends and family remember her for her unfailing wisdom and integrity, for her kindness, and for her hole-in-one at the age of 86. Her determination to always live positively was an inspiration to all who knew her.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Elinor's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, The Hibiscus Children's Center, P.O. Box 1742, Vero Beach, FL, and VNA Hospice House, 901 37th Street Vero Beach, FL 32960.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019