Elinor Jeanne Wilson McCullough
Elinor Jeanne Wilson McCullough died at 91 of the flu on March 7, 2020. She was born to Albert and Mary Agnes Ford Wilson in Lexington, KY in 1928. She had a younger sister, Alma Lee, whom she nicknamed "Pill," thinking it an apt description for a little sister.
At the University of Kentucky, she was told "women aren't architects." Sadly, she accepted that, but gladly, she found other artistic endeavors for her creative nature. She studied costume design, danced and took trips to NYC with friends to see theatre productions and fashion.
Upon her UK graduation in 1950, she married Bruce McCullough, also of Lexington. Over a 53 year marriage, she had four daughters in four different states and moved 13 times. While raising her daughters, she was also a working artist, primarily a sculptor of lost wax cast jewelry. She constantly challenged herself as an artist.
Her years in Vero Beach began when Bruce joined Piper Aircraft in 1961. Jeanne was active in the garden club, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and a member of the Riomar Yacht Club,
where she was an active tennis player. She had an in-home studio, where she worked daily. She exhibited widely throughout Florida, as well as having private sales events.
She and Bruce moved to Kansas in 1976, when he joined Cessna. After 3 years, they moved to Savannah, where they lived for 10 years. Upon retirement, Bruce and Jeanne returned
to Vero Beach and built a home west of town, in a community of pilots (The Aerodrome) Bruce had known while at Piper.
After her husband Bruce died in 2003, in TN, Jeanne moved to NC, the home of her daughter Melissa. In her community at The Cedars of Chapel Hill, Jeanne continued her life of art, completing portraits of all her daughters in the last years of her life. She will be remembered as a smart, capable woman with a will of iron and a razor sharp wit. Jeanne and Bruce shared their good fortune with others through philanthropy, supporting many community projects, particularly in their beloved summer home of Cedarville, MI. Her ashes will be buried next to Bruce in Cedarville.
She is survived by her four daughters: Olivia McCullough (Jon Sharlin) of Providence RI, Melissa McCullough of Chapel Hill, NC; Elizabeth McCullough of New York City, NY, and Margaret McCullough Russell (Bob Russell) of Franklin, TN; and four grandchildren: Melissa's children, Nathan Levin-Aspenson, Anna Aspenson and Margaret's children, Olivia Russell and Robert V. Russell, III.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020