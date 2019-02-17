Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Donmoyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Donmoyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Donmoyer Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Donmoyer

Vero Beach, FL

Elizabeth Ann Davies "Betty'" Donmoyer joined her Lord in Heaven on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

She was the "Love of My Life"

Betty was born January 30, 1924, in Taylor, PA to the late Louise Elizabeth Jones and Emlyn Davies. She graduated from Taylor High School and Marywood University in Scranton, PA. Betty taught School for 40+ years in Pennsylvania, Indiana and New Jersey and retired to Florida in 1990 with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James; one niece; one nephew and her beloved family of Vero Beach, FL, Renee and Scott Smith and family. Betty was predeceased by her brother, William Emlyn Davies.

At the request of the family, services will be private. Betty will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County, www.hsvb.org or to a .

Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now