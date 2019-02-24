|
|
Elizabeth C. Kennedy
Vero Beach , FL
Elizabeth C. Kennedy passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on February 16, 2019.
Elizabeth was born in Brooklyn, NY to Paul Calogerakis and Christina Calogerakis on June 4, 1931. She was the eldest of two children. Elizabeth grew up in Brooklyn New York with her parents and her younger brother Paul. She studied piano at Julliard School of Music, and she also attended New York University. Her younger brother Paul predeceased her in 2015.
Elizabeth loved the opera and other classical theatrical performances. She also loved to travel and traveled extensively throughout her life. While she lived in New Canaan, Connecticut prior to becoming a Florida resident, she was always a New York girl at heart.
In 1958, she married her first husband, Nicholas L. Spyros. They divorced in 1966, and she married her second husband, John R. Kennedy (Jack) in 1974. Jack and Elizabeth remained married until his passing in 2010. He was her soul mate. Elizabeth is survived by her son from her previous marriage, Nicholas L. Spyros Jr., her daughter-in-law Elizabeth W. Spyros and three grandchildren Sarah E. Spyros, Paul W. Spyros, and Nicholas Y. Spyros. In addition she is also survived by four step-children and their respective spouses and children, John R. Kennedy Jr., his wife Lucinda Kennedy and their two children John R. Kennedy III and Kendall Kennedy; James W. Kennedy, his wife Kristine Kennedy and their three children James W. Kennedy Jr., Kreagan Kennedy, and Rylan Kennedy; Andrew Kennedy; and her step-daughter Paula Kennedy Harrigan, her husband Francis (Bo) Harrigan and their daughter Ann Kennedy Harrigan.
Elizabeth was loved dearly. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and for speaking her mind. If you needed someone, she was always there. Elizabeth wore her heart on her sleeve, and she will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 1. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Pierce. Father John Mamangakis will officiate. Her internment will be at John's Island Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019