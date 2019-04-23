|
Elizabeth Care Hebert
Vero Beach, FL
Elizabeth (Bette) Care Hebert, 86, of Vero Beach, FL died April 22, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Born July 12, 1932 in Watervliet, NY to Sebastiano and Elizabetta L. Care where she was raised and spent her formative years.
Bette graduated from Watervliet High School and worked for a short period of time at Williams Press in Menands, NY. She retired from the NY State Dept. of Taxation and Finance after thirty-six years of service. After retirement, Bette worked for Hannaford's Supermarkets on Central Avenue in Albany, NY. After moving to Vero Beach in August of 1995, she was employed by Publix Supermarkets until she retired fully in 2008.
In her younger years, Bette was an avid knitter, knitting sweaters, baby blankets, and afghans for children.
She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Leo Hebert of Vero Beach; son Martin Hebert; grandson Zachary Hebert; granddaughter Jozlyn Hebert; two great-grandchildren all of New York as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bette is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Teresa Sanna, Jane Chaplin and Natalie Brown and a brother, Anthony Care.
Visitation will be held from 4-6PM , Thursday April 25, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10AM Friday April 26, 2019 at St. John of The Cross Catholic Church. She will then be transferred to Albany, NY.
Services in New York will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in
Albany.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 23, 2019