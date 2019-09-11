|
Elizabeth Hart Frazier
North Branford, CT - Age104, died Sept. 4, 2019 in North Branford, CT. Elizabeth was a woman of courage who blazed trails for others, a pioneer who opened doors for those who would follow, and a woman of faith who challenged the future. Born near Massillon, Ohio in 1915, before women had the right to vote, she was an ardent feminist and advocate for social justice. She graduated Oberlin College in 1936, and in 1940 was one of the first women to graduate Yale Divinity School. In 1972 she was ordained in Old Greenwich, CT. Elizabeth and her late husband, Donald Hart Frazier, were married for 64 years. She was active in the United Church of Christ and various interim ministries in Connecticut and Florida, as well as local Boards of YWCA, AAUW, AFS and other organizations. She was a strong advocate of Planned Parenthood since the 1930s. Elizabeth continued to perform ministerial services into her 100s. She is survived by her four children: Bonnie F Young, of Madison CT; Dr. William H Frazier and wife Jane Benoist, of Blairsville, GA; Mary F McDaniel and husband Carl, of Oberlin, OH; Robert H Frazier and husband GW Mercier, of Rowayton, CT; as well as 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am at the First Congregational Church in Madison, CT. To sign the online guestbook please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to organizations close to her heart: Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida; and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 11, 2019