Elizabeth "BJ" Higgins Button
Vero Beach - Elizabeth "BJ" Higgins Button, of Vero Beach, Florida and Lake Placid New York, passed away in Vero Beach in January, 2019. She was born March 20, 1925 in Comey, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband, George Button, her daughter, Megin Lynne Button, her son, George "Chip" Button and her parents, Gertrude Meginney-Hood Higgins and Nathan Bert Higgins.
Raised in Baltimore Maryland, she graduated from Notre Dame Preparatory School and attended Wheelock College in Massachusetts. She was a competitive figure skater from an early age, training in Baltimore and Lake Placid. She and her skating partner, Lyman Wakefield, won the Junior National Figure Skating Championships in 1944/5.
She married George Button in 1947 and spent the next 30 years in Northern New Jersey. She was a long time member of the Antique Automobile Club of America with her husband, loved gardening, dogs and her needlework.
She is survived by her son, Trace Whitney Button of Lake Placid, NY and her daughter, Totney Button Benson, son-in-law, Rick Benson, grandson, "RB" Benson all of Westport, CT and brother-in-law, Dick Button.
Services were held in New Canaan, CT.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019