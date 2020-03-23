Resources
Elizabeth "Amy" Irby

Elizabeth "Amy" Irby Obituary
Elizabeth "Amy" Irby

Vero Beach - Elizabeth "Amy" Irby, 64, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away March 22, 2020 at Sea Breeze Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born August 31, 1955 in Wyandotte, MI and was raised in Grosse Ile, MI. Amy had been a resident of Vero Beach for 20 years, coming from Dalton, GA.

She is survived by her sisters, Wendy (Dick) Bird and Cindy L. (Tom) Brown; brother, Tom Lancaster; stepdaughter, Stephanie; a niece and a nephew. Amy was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Irby and parents, Joseph Daniel and Dorothy Louise Lancaster.

At the request of the family there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County, www.hsvb.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at

www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
