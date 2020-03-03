|
Elizabeth Jean Friend
Palm City - Elizabeth Jean Bynum Friend, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Jean's love, laughter and sense of adventure will be missed. She was surrounded by her grandson, William Thomas, of Chicago, Illinois and her dear friend Ann Sturgis of Palm City, Florida.
Jean was born in Oklahoma on May 25, 1924. She was the daughter of Harvey and Billie Bynum. She lived in Dallas TX where she met Milton "Bro" Friend. They married, and together, they built their business which took them all over the country. They resided in North Carolina, Las Vegas, California and finally retired to Florida.
Jean and Bro spent their retirement years golfing, enjoying their friends, and most of all traveling the world.
Elizabeth "Jean" Friend was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Milton "Bro"and herstepdaughter,Julie(Friend) DeCarlo. She is survived by her grandson William Thomas, his wife,Jessica, and great-grandchildren. Her adored pets, Lil' Bit, Diablo and Mr. Kitty will be joining William's family.
A celebration of life will be held April 7, 2020 at 10:30AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City.ElizabethJean FriendPalm City
www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020