Elizabeth K. Humpstone
Vero Beach, FL
Elizabeth K. Humpstone was born Elizabeth Helen Kiernan, in Brooklyn, NY on March 6, 1929, and died on February 5th, 2019, a month short of her 90th birthday. Over the years Bee, as she was known, amassed an impressive array of lasting friendships. She was especially connected to her many years living in Brooklyn, Westhampton, Locust Valley, and for over 30 years in Vero Beach where she resided with her husband, Harvey Humpstone, who passed away in 2017. Bee moved through life with grace, hope, and humor. She was filled with fun and had a fierce sense of fairness and loyalty. She was profoundly dedicated to her three children Allie McGraw, Libby Clark and Tom Clark, her grandchildren Margot and Bailey, daughter-in-law Debra, niece Hillary Goodridge, nephew Russell Smith, and cousins and stepchildren. She was so loved, and it was such a privilege to be beside her to the very end. This is a huge loss for all of us and a massive gain for friends and family who predeceased her, notably Bee's beloved sister, Ann Smith.
"....And just at the moment when someone at my side says, "there, she is gone!"
"There are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout; 'Here she comes' and that is dying"---Henry Van Dyke
Donations in Bee's name can be made to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th. Street, Vero Beach, Florida 32906.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019