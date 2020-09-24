1/1
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Tallman
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Tallman

Westerly - Tallman, Elizabeth M. "Betty" , 94, of Westerly, formerly of Vero Beach, Fla. and a summer resident of Narragansett for over 40 years, died peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Hope Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Tallman.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Elizabeth L. (Conway) Weldon.

Betty was a teller at the Kent County Hospital Credit Union for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of Saint John of the Cross Church in Vero Beach, FL. and Saint Mary, Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett, RI.

She leaves two sons, Raymond G. Tallman and his wife Joan, and William M. Tallman; two daughters, Jeanne Farrell and her husband Richard, and Sharon A. Tallman; six loving grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Jeffrey, Jared and his wife Kayla, Patricia and her husband Josh, Jane, Kerri and Christopher; and four great-grandchildren, Abigale, Isabella, Wyatt and Nathaniel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 9:30 am, in Saint Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be in Saint Mary, Star of the Sea Church from 8:00 am until 9:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Care Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in her memory will be appreciated. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Saint Mary's Star of the Sea Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Saint Mary's Star of the Sea Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 24, 2020
Bill, Joan and the entire Tallman family I am so sorry to hear of your mother passing. May she rest in peace God Bless
Jimmy Egan
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sharon I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Stephanie
Stephanie Lonardo
Friend
