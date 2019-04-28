Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kurth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie Kurth


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Marie Kurth Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Kurth

Ft. Pierce, FL

Elizabeth (Betty), 78, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Betty was born to the late Charles and Margaret Scillia on January 15, 1941, in New Jersey. Betty is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, William Charles Kurth; children, Donna and her husband Chip of Fort Pierce, FL, Brian and his wife Janine of Port St. Lucie, FL, Michael and his wife Lauren of Jupiter, FL and Darrin and his wife Adria of Port St. Lucie Fl; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle and Gabriella as well as her siblings Patricia and her husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, FL and Joseph and his wife Jackie of Rockaway, NJ. Betty was best known for her unparalleled kindness and integrity. She loved to cook and was a voracious reader. She kept those around her well fed and happy; including strangers. Betty will best be remembered for her life long devotion, love and service to her family. She was the center of our universe and will forever remain as such in our memories. We love you beyond the meaning of words! Thank you and safe travels. A gathering will be held on May 5th at 1:00 pm at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a small gift to your favorite cause or commit at least one act of kindness to a stranger. That would really make Betty smile.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now