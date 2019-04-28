|
Elizabeth Marie Kurth
Ft. Pierce, FL
Elizabeth (Betty), 78, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2019, with her family by her side. Betty was born to the late Charles and Margaret Scillia on January 15, 1941, in New Jersey. Betty is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, William Charles Kurth; children, Donna and her husband Chip of Fort Pierce, FL, Brian and his wife Janine of Port St. Lucie, FL, Michael and his wife Lauren of Jupiter, FL and Darrin and his wife Adria of Port St. Lucie Fl; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle and Gabriella as well as her siblings Patricia and her husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, FL and Joseph and his wife Jackie of Rockaway, NJ. Betty was best known for her unparalleled kindness and integrity. She loved to cook and was a voracious reader. She kept those around her well fed and happy; including strangers. Betty will best be remembered for her life long devotion, love and service to her family. She was the center of our universe and will forever remain as such in our memories. We love you beyond the meaning of words! Thank you and safe travels. A gathering will be held on May 5th at 1:00 pm at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a small gift to your favorite cause or commit at least one act of kindness to a stranger. That would really make Betty smile.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019