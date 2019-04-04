|
Elizabeth Monell Parker Ruth
Vero Beach, FL
Elizabeth Monell Parker Ruth was an accomplished sailor, professional pilot, great adventurer, and loving mother. The only child of Helen Monell Zimmerman Parker and Henry Hudson Parker, Liz was born October 29, 1938 in Rochester, New York. Liz's sense of adventure and courage developed at as a young age as she rode her horse, Sandy, around their family property in Brockport, New York. Her father, Henry, started taking her hunting at age three. Henry was a genial and gregarious man who taught Liz about self-sufficiency as they farmed fruits and vegetables together. Henry was a great chef and Liz's childhood was full of delicious fresh meals topped off with her father's world-class biscuits.
Liz followed her passions and talents and achieved goals that few women before her had accomplished. Liz learned these lessons of strength and focus from her mother, Helen. Helen was one of the first two women to earn an ophthalmology degree from the University of Rochester.
Liz modeled for Eastman Kodak, Rochester department stores and was represented by the John Robert Powers Agency in New York. Because of her childhood experiences modeling, Liz developed a talent for photography and four of her photographs are housed in the Professional Photographers of America's permanent collection. In high school Liz was the Brockport Harvest Queen, queen of her junior prom and queen of her senior prom. Liz graduated salutatorian from Brockport High School and then graduated top of her class from the Rochester Business Institute.
When Liz was in her twenties she was introduced to one of the great loves of her life: flying. She began taking flying lessons in order to get a private license and soon became a flight instructor at the Ray Hylan School of Aeronautics in Rochester. Liz was the second woman in America to be appointed a federal aviation pilot examiner. Liz's great passion was flying the Grumman Widgeon twin-engine seaplane, for which she was one of the first women licensed to fly and teach. Over her years in aviation several commercial airlines attempted to hire Liz and NASA tried recruiting her for their astronaut program.
One of Liz's other great loves was sailing. She learned to sail as a teenager and crewed aboard yachts at the Rochester Yacht Club. Later in life she purchased her first boat, Leif the Lucky, a 33 foot Chris Craft single screw boat. Her second boat, also named Leif the Lucky, was a Morgan Heritage Sailboat and she spent hundreds of hours on the water. It was aboard this boat that she passed on her skill and love of sailing to her son, Christopher Henry Ruth. Together they sailed for over a year up the Intracoastal Waterway from Florida to Washington D.C and all over Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.
After logging more than 35,000 hours of recorded flight time, Liz retired from the aviation industry. Liz loved antiques and she opened the Company Store & Antique Mall in Vero Beach.
Liz's life was full of adventure, exploration, and pursuing excellence in everything she did. Liz passed away at her home in Vero Beach, Florida on April 2, 2019.
Liz is survived by her son, Christopher Henry Ruth, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Eddy Ruth and her grandchildren Charles Henry Ruth (10) and Elizabeth Post Ruth (13), all of Gulf Stream, Florida. Liz will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Visitation will be held from 3-5PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
A service for friends and family will begin at 5PM in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 4, 2019