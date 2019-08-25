Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home & Crematory
961 S. Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home & Crematory
961 S. Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Rosati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati

Stuart, FL - Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati, 83, of Stuart, FL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter Rosati, her son Peter Rosati, Jr.; her daughter Lisa Annese, son-in-law Bill Annese and granddaughter Alexandria Annese all of Jensen Beach, FL. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now