Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati
Stuart, FL - Elizabeth "Liz" Rosati, 83, of Stuart, FL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter Rosati, her son Peter Rosati, Jr.; her daughter Lisa Annese, son-in-law Bill Annese and granddaughter Alexandria Annese all of Jensen Beach, FL. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am at the Stuart Chapel of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019