|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Trago
Age 88, of Summerville , SC, passed away on February 1, 2019. She will be sadly missed Betsy was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Friends will gather on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of Funeral services at 11 A.M at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL. Committal will immediately follow at the graveside at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family via the website at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019