Ellen (Ellie) Marie Davis



Port St. Lucie, FL



Ellen (Ellie) Marie Davis, 59, of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 26, 2019.



Ellie grew up in Ponce Inlet Fl where she followed her love for the sea and mastered her natural talent for boating and fishing. She joined the United States Coast Guard in 1984 where she honorably and heroically served for 20 years as a Boatswain Mate. Ellie was destined for her amazing Coast Guard journey following in the footsteps of her grandfather Chief Edward I. Meyer. During her career, Ellie ran a 44-foot lifeboat on Lake Erie, maintained navigational aids in the Florida Keys and worked on District Seven's Tactical Law Enforcement Team in Miami. In 1999 Ellie served as the Officer in Charge of the Aids to Navigation Team in Fort Pierce. Upon her retirement, she continued her desire to be on the water by obtaining her USCG Charter Boat Captains Master license, 100-ton. Ellie shared her love of boating and fishing with those that otherwise would not have experienced the sea. She is a graduate of Keiser University and volunteered for animal hospice. Ellie loved golf and was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan. She was a vibrant woman with a contagious spirit and an infectious and charming personality. Ellie always had a smile, a story, joke or song to share. A very independent woman who stood her ground and would also give you the shirt off her back.



Ellie was predeceased by her father Earl Davis of Ponce Inlet. She will be greatly missed by her mother Gladys Davis of Ponce Inlet, her sister Julia Davis of Ponce Inlet, dear friend Lisa Lombardo of Vero, and beloved fur baby Shammy Davis Jr. and tons of friends.



There will be a celebration of life held on March 17th at her home. A private ceremony will be held later to return her to the sea. In lieu of flowers please donate in Ellie's name to Dogs and Cats Forever.