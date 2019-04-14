|
|
Ellen R. O'Neil
Age 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on April 6, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church where she was a communicant. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church Community Outreach Program, 500 Iris Lane Vero Beach, Florida 32963. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019