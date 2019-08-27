|
Ellen Williams DeBois
Stuart - Ellen Williams DeBois, 71, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was surrounded by close friends and family members.
She was born August. 24, 1947, and raised by loving parents, John and Dorothy Williams, in Manhasset, NY.
Ellen married Fred DeBois, a Nassau County policeman, on September 29, 1978, and had a son, Matthew. They moved to Florida in the early 80's.
In the mid 80's, Ellen dedicated herself to helping out in the kindergarten classrooms of Port Salerno and Felix Williams Elementary Schools. She had a gift for helping and nurturing children. She was loved by many.
Ellen was a beloved wife, mother and friend to many. She enjoyed the holidays and was always the perfect hostess.
She will be missed. Until we meet again…..
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 27, 2019