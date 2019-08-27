Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen DeBois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Williams DeBois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Williams DeBois Obituary
Ellen Williams DeBois

Stuart - Ellen Williams DeBois, 71, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She was surrounded by close friends and family members.

She was born August. 24, 1947, and raised by loving parents, John and Dorothy Williams, in Manhasset, NY.

Ellen married Fred DeBois, a Nassau County policeman, on September 29, 1978, and had a son, Matthew. They moved to Florida in the early 80's.

In the mid 80's, Ellen dedicated herself to helping out in the kindergarten classrooms of Port Salerno and Felix Williams Elementary Schools. She had a gift for helping and nurturing children. She was loved by many.

Ellen was a beloved wife, mother and friend to many. She enjoyed the holidays and was always the perfect hostess.

She will be missed. Until we meet again…..
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.