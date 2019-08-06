|
Ellis "Red" Mathews
Churchill, PA & Palm City - Ellis "Red" Mathews, 92, of Churchill, PA, and Palm City, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh with his two daughters by his side. Born September 13, 1926 to the late Charles and Ellen Mathews of Ligonier, PA.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, June Glaze Mathews and son, James E. Mathews. Devoted father to Laura (Leonard) Mazefsky of Sewickley, PA and Constance (Angel) Mathews-Couoh of Upper St. Clair, PA; Proud grandfather of Nicole (Chris) Wasel, Justin Beninati, Isabela, Amaya and Nadia Mathews-Couoh; Great grandfather to Noah and Clara Wasel. Survived by siblings, Mary Ellen Mathews, California, Rose Anne Smith, Texas and Dick Mathews, Florida.
Red started his career as an owner and teacher of an Arthur Murray dance studio, where he hired and met his wife, June, his lifelong jitterbug partner. He had a long-standing career with the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, starting in admissions and ending his career as Vice President of Education Management Corporation. Red was a man of many passions. A masterful joke teller, he always enlivened every party, golf outing and fishing trip that came his way. But most of all he loved music. From his teenage years carrying his bass to gigs on the front of his friend's bicycle, to eventually taking up piano and clarinet, his love for jazz followed him for life. Red's family will remember his commitment to the power and value of education and are forever grateful for his wisdom and generosity in helping them achieve their dreams.
Family and friends will be received on from 4 to 7:30 PM Tuesday at the Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 402 East Church Street, Ligonier, PA 15658. A committal service will be held at 11 AM Friday in the chapel of the Ligonier Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made online to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Pittsburgh, Pa or to the Treasure Coast Youth Symphony.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 6, 2019