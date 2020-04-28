|
Eloise "Ellie" and Donald "Don" Bills
Stuart - Eloise "Ellie" Bills
February 17, 1933 - April 27, 2020
And her Beloved Donald "Don" Bills
May 16, 1928 - September 29, 2018
The World's Most Honorable Man, also known as Don Bills, was technically my Step-Father but he was my Dad. Don passed away on September 29, 2018, at the age of 90. I was overwhelmed at the time and he did not get the proper Obituary that he so deserved. With the passing of his wife, my loving and Sweetest Mom in the World "Ellie" this Obituary will be used as a celebration of their life together and the Obituary they both deserve.
Ellie Bills, 87, passed away peacefully at Brookdale Deer Creek in Deerfield Beach, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Eloise Elizabeth McGirr was born on February 17, 1933, in Chicago, IL to Louis McGirr and Mildred Patterson McGirr. She was raised in Downers Grove, IL and was the apple of her parents' eye. They relocated to Pensacola, FL where Ellie graduated from Pensacola High School and then Florida State University. She was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority and die-hard Seminole Fan and graduated from FSU in 1955. She married her College Sweetheart, had three children, Dennis, Jerry and Cynthia and eventually ended up living in Rockville, MD. Ellie used her creative abilities to become the Advertising Manager for Morton's, a chain of Department Stores based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, where she produced their weekly Television, Radio and Print ads.
Ellie's Soulmate, Donald Richard Bills was born on May 16, 1928, in Endicott, NY. Don married his High School Sweetheart and relocated to Baltimore, MD, where they had a son Tom. Don's unique skill set of creative, artistic and analytical abilities parlayed into a successful career as a Project Manager with many Defense-related entities ranging from the sky with Lockheed Martin down to the depths of the ocean with Naval Weaponry specializing in Submarine Torpedo Ejection Systems.
As fate would have it, both Ellie and Don would divorce their spouses and meet at a Parents Without Partners Dance on December 7, 1975. It was love at first sight and the two married on April 4, 1982. They truly adored each other and traveled the world, went "yard sailing" every weekend and tackled many artistic and creative projects together. Everyone should be so lucky to experience the love of a lifetime as Ellie and Don did.
After retirement, Don and Ellie relocated from Arlington, VA to Sewalls Point in August 1996 where they quickly immersed themselves in the community. They worked on many local political campaigns wildly waving their signs at every busy street corner in Stuart. Don went on to become a Founding Member and President of the Treasure Coast Muzzle Loaders Association with other black powder gun enthusiasts and history-loving patriots where he formed long-lasting friendships.
Ellie was predeceased by the love of her life for 43 years, Don Bills, her brilliant Stepson Thomas M. Bills, Parents Louis and Mildred McGirr, and beloved "Auntie Weese." She is survived by her sons Dennis Wold of Emmitsburg, MD, Jerry Wold of Gaithersburg, MD and daughter Cynthia Wold of Boca Raton, FL as well as Granddaughters Elizabeth "Beth" Wold, and Jessica and Helene Nisenbaum.
Don was predeceased by his son Thomas "Tom" Bills of Baltimore, MD, and Parents Earl and Mildred Bills. He is survived by his brother Robert Bills of Fort Myers, FL, Sister Virginia "Ginny" Casciano of Hartford, CT, Niece Kathleen Miller (John) and Nephew Robert J. Bills (Juanita) and Great Nieces and Nephews.
A Private Family viewing will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at All County Funeral Home, 1010 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994. A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at All Saints Cemetery, 2303 NE Seaview Drive, Jensen Beach. Memorial donations may be made to , Southeast Florida Chapter, 3323 West Commercial Blvd., Suite 260, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020