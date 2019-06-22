Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie "Louise" Hayes


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie "Louise" Hayes Obituary
Elsie "Louise" Hayes

Homosassa - Elsie "Louise" Hayes 88, of Homosassa, FL died Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Cypress Cove Care Center in Crystal River, FL. Louise was born December 8th, 1930 in Alcoa, TN. She was the daughter of the late Luther Howard Carroll and Nancy Shelton Carroll. Mrs. Hayes worked as the bookkeeper for the F. W. Woolworth Company in Fort Pierce, FL or 30 years and retired in 1990. She retired to Ivey, GA from Fort Pierce, and came to Homosassa nine years ago. Louise enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and her pets. Louise was preceded in death by George, her husband of 58 years, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by sons Ralph L. Hayes (Laura) of Homosassa, and George H. Hayes (Mary Ann) of Chiefland, FL, grandchildren; Michael Hayes, Daniel Hayes of Citrus County, Jacob Hayes of Orlando, and Brandi Maggard (Jason) of Virginia, and great grandsons, Damian and Jonah Hayes.

A private remembrance will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a future date. Memorials may be made to Seven Rivers Christian School, 4221 West Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Published in the TC Palm on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now