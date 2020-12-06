1/
Elsie K. Peterson Franklin
1922 - 2020
Elsie K. Peterson Franklin

Columbia, MO - Elsie K. Peterson Franklin, 98, of Columbia, Missouri, formerly of Ft. Pierce, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at University Hospital & Clinics.

Services are being planned after the COVID restrictions.

Elsie was born on September 26, 1922 in Ft. Pierce, Florida, the daughter of John Victor and Hilma J. Lingstedt Peterson. On July 18, 1947, she married Shirl C. Franlklin in Ft. Pierce, Florida and he preceded her in death. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Daniel) Hartsfield of Columbia; grandchildren, Keith D. (Celeste) Hartsfield and Elisa K. (David) Pinkley; great grandchildren, Haylee L. Hartsfield and Joey L. Pinkley and nephews, Carl and Richard Peterson.

Elsie was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Svante Peterson, John Edward Peterson, Albert Carl Peterson and Lennard Walter Peterson.

Memorials are suggested to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
1610 N Garth Ave
Columbia, MO 65202
(573) 441-2932
