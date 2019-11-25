|
|
Elvira Takacs Douville
Vero Beach - Mrs. Elvira Takacs Douville, 96 of Vero Beach, died November 20, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
Elvira was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Vero Beach for 64 years coming from her birth place.
She was a graduate of the St. Mary's Business School, Buffalo, NY. Elvira retired in 1985 from the City of Vero Beach as a Personnel Assistant.
She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach.
Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Cynthia Kendall and Fred Carver of Fort Pierce; grandson, Michael James Carver of Vero Beach; granddaughters, Carissa Kim Carver of Fort Pierce and Jaime Carver of Tampa and great-grandchildren, Adelie and Briella.
Elvira was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Vernon Charles Douville and her brother, James Takacs, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oceans Unite Christian Centre in memory of Elvira Takacs Douville. (Please place her name on the memo-line)
Visitation will be held 11:00AM- 12:00PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Funeral services will begin at 12PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach.
A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019