Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Elvira Douville
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Douville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Takacs Douville


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira Takacs Douville Obituary
Elvira Takacs Douville

Vero Beach - Mrs. Elvira Takacs Douville, 96 of Vero Beach, died November 20, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.

Elvira was born in Buffalo, NY and lived in Vero Beach for 64 years coming from her birth place.

She was a graduate of the St. Mary's Business School, Buffalo, NY. Elvira retired in 1985 from the City of Vero Beach as a Personnel Assistant.

She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach.

She was a graduate of St. Mary's Business School, Buffalo, NY.

Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Cynthia Kendall and Fred Carver of Fort Pierce; grandson, Michael James Carver of Vero Beach; granddaughters, Carissa Kim Carver of Fort Pierce and Jaime Carver of Tampa and great-grandchildren, Adelie and Briella.

Elvira was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Vernon Charles Douville and her brother, James Takacs, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Oceans Unite Christian Centre in memory of Elvira Takacs Douville. (Please place her name on the memo-line)

Visitation will be held 11:00AM- 12:00PM, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. Funeral services will begin at 12PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach.

A guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -