Elwood Albert DancePort St Lucie - Elwood passed away at home on April 22nd, following a long and courageous battle with a rare form of blood cancer. Elwood leaves behind his devoted and adoring wife of nearly 70 years, Joyce of Port St Lucie. They lived together in South Florida for more than 40 years.After 2 years in the Army Signal Corps, in Camp Gordon, GA, where his oldest son Randy was born, he went on to graduate from Drexel University and obtain a Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Elwood then became one of the pioneers in the design and testing of computers in the infancy of computing technology in the 1960s and 1970s. Like an octogenarian millennial, Elwood continued to embrace technological advances until his dying day, combining MacGyver-like creativity and ingenuity with immense technical knowledge and the steady hands of a surgeon to design and build modifications and improvements to commercially available technology products.But Elwood will be most dearly remembered for his warm and gentle manner His ever pleasant demeanor and jolly attitude made him an easy-going and likable friend and companion to young and old alike. He was much adored and will be missed dearly by all, including his sons, Randy and Glenn, his daughter, Connie, and their families, including 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart on Tuesday, June 16th at 2pm. The family request in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation be made to the Church Of the Nativity in Elwood's name.