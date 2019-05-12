|
Emanuela G. (Capodilupo) Ford
Sewall's Point, FL
Emanuela G. (Capodilupo) Ford, 84, of Sewall's Point, FL passed away peacefully on April 10,2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Jerry and Anna Capodilupo, on December 2, 1934, in Brookline, Massachusetts, where she grew up, and later attended Marymount College in Arlington, VA. She married the late Thomas L. Ford in 1955. They lived together in Newton, Massachusetts before relocating to Miami, FL in 1964, and later to Sewall's Point.
Known to all as "Ella", she will be remembered for her genuine smile, joy for life and the boundless love and kindness she extended to her family and many friends.
Ella also served the communities she lived in for her entire life. While her husband attended University of Miami Law school in the 1960's, she was a founding member of the Law Wives. In addition to raising her four children in south Florida, Ella worked as an administrative assistant for the Catholic Service Bureau in Miami.
After she and her husband retired to Sewall's Point in 1992, Ella began pouring her time and energy into her two passions: family and volunteer work. She has spent the last three decades showering her grandchildren with unwavering love and support, as well as provided her entire family with her seemingly effortless maternal guidance. Following her husband's passing in 1995, she began doing respite work for Treasure Coast Hospice and devoted the rest of her life to helping others. Since the inception of the Kane Center in Stuart, Ella was a volunteer at their Adult Day Club, always encouraging clients to enjoy life, whether it was by playing games involving a golf putting strip or her organizing competitive weekly poker games with the clients. Just this year, Ella was a nominee for the Kane Center SAGE award. Ella always took an active interest in the Town of Sewall's Point and was once the Chairman of the code enforcement committee for several years.
Ella is survived by her four children: Thomas Ford, of Glendale, CA; Kathleen Sharkey and her husband Daniel, of Port St. Lucie, FL; Cheryl Andros, of Jupiter, FL; and Michael Ford and his wife Jill of Austin, TX; eleven grandchildren: Julia, Allie, Nicholas, Luke, Priscilla, Sean, Katherine, Sarah, Thomas, Grant and Garrett; her brother: Anthony Capodilupo and his wife Sandra; and her dearest friend, Robert Corbett.
Friends and family are invited to Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Rd, Stuart, FL 34997.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ella's name to the Kane Center in Stuart, FL.
Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019