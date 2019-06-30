|
Emilio (Emil) Del Conte
Hobe Sound - On Friday June 21, 2019, Emil, loving Husband and father of 3 children passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in the care of Treasure Coast Hospice with family by his side.
He was born January 13, 1927 to Emidio & Rita Del Conte in Garwood, NJ. He married Carol Schmelz April 20, 1951 and they raised 3 Children, Carol Ann, Bonnie & Anthony.
Emil served in the US Navy during WW II. He was a lifelong Road Building Contractor. Starting with "Del Conte Brothers" "Del Conte Contracting" & "CRISDEL Construction" all of Garwood, NJ. Then after his first attempt at retirement moving to Stuart, FL in 1979 "Del Conte Contracting" of Stuart, FL.
In his earlier years he enjoyed Offshore fishing, Bowling & Horseshoes. In his later years he finally took up Golf. Most of all he enjoyed his work and was a well-known accomplished hard working man with swiftness and excellence always in mind. Emil and his brother Ray (& Family) moved to Stuart, FL together with retirement in mind in 1979. Emil & Ray did everything together and were affectionately referred to as "Frick & Frack" here in Stuart. Emil & Ray made their first attempt at retirement and it lasted for less than 1 year. Then one day they were found helping the Road Contractor run their Paver building the subdivision where they would reside. "Del Conte Contracting" of Stuart, FL was founded by Emil, Ray & Sons shortly after in 1980.
Emil was preceded in death by His father Emidio, Mother Rita, Brothers George, Anthony & Raymond, Sisters Bruna & Doris. He is survived by his Wife Carol of 68 years, Daughters Carol Ann Del Conte-Dominguez (Husband Luis "Lou") Bonnie & Son Anthony. His remaining sibling sister Grace Del Conte-Tomaio. 5 Grandchildren; Janine Michaud, Craig Michaud (Wife Jen), Michael Dominguez, Christopher Slonaker (Wife Nicki) & Anthony Del Conte II. 3 Great grandchildren; Dominic & Lorenzo Michaud, and Davin Slonaker. Son in Law Luis "Lou" Dominguez.
A private "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019