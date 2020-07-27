Emily M. Giardino



Port St. Lucie - Emily M Giardino, 86, peacefully passed away on July 17, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice, Ft Pierce.



She is survived by her husband Anthony, her children Anthony his wife Lori, Joseph his fiancé Lorrie, Phillip his wife Debbie and her daughter Emily and her Fiancé Richard, her sister Joanne her husband Robert, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Church on Wednesday the 29th of July @ 11:00am.









