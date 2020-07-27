1/1
Emily M. Giardino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily M. Giardino

Port St. Lucie - Emily M Giardino, 86, peacefully passed away on July 17, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice, Ft Pierce.

She is survived by her husband Anthony, her children Anthony his wife Lori, Joseph his fiancé Lorrie, Phillip his wife Debbie and her daughter Emily and her Fiancé Richard, her sister Joanne her husband Robert, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Church on Wednesday the 29th of July @ 11:00am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved