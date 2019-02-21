|
Emily Schanz
Stuart, FL
Emily Schanz, 99, passed away on February 17, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1919, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Emma Karasek. She had one sister and three brothers, all now deceased. She married Fred W. Schanz in 1940 in Cleveland.
Coming from Freeport, New York, where she was the manager of a Thrift Shop for South Nassau Communities Hospital, Emily moved in 1996 to Miles Grant, Stuart, where she served on the board of her condo association. She was a member of Miles Grant Country Club.
Emily is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Tobin and Anita Cunningham (Mat), granddaughter, Gillian Hedden, and great-grandsons Diego and Ayden. She was predeceased by her husband, siblings, and parents.
At Emily's request, there will be only a graveside service (in New York), to be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 Ruhnke Street, Stuart FL 34997.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019