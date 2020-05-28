Eric Gordon Searle



Palm City - Eric Gordon Searle, 78, of Palm City, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born in Writtle, England in Essex County, to Doris and Charles Searle. He was a graduate of the University of London, Chelsea College of Science and Technology, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Physics and Mathematics. He relocated to the United States in 1975.



Eric Specialized in software development and was an entrepreneur. He began his career in England in 1966 then moved to Paris, France and then Oslo, Norway. After moving to the United States he developed the software for the first ATM machine. He went on to form his own company Elixir Technologies.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gina Searle; daughter, Elizabeth Atacan and her husband Paul; step-daughters, Kari Lancette, Lori Lancette and Jacki Alberico and her husband Tim; step-son, Tony Lancette; brothers, John Searle and Andrew Searle; former wife, Alice Sarkissian-Searle; grandchildren, Emma, Maya, Brittany, Jacob, Jordan, Dillon, Anthony, Bailie, Taylor and Cole; great grandson, Jaxson. He was preceded in death by his brother, David and his parents, Doris and Charles.



Eric was a brilliant, generous, loving, adventurous man that shared the world with his family and friends. He loved playing his guitar and singing, especially Irish folk songs. He passed too soon and will be missed greatly.



There are no services scheduled, a celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date









