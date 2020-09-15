Eric Richard Edler
Hobe Sound - Eric Richard Edler, 78, of Hobe Sound, drew his last breath on September 6th, 2020. In true Eric fashion, he went on his own terms. At home, peacefully, in the arms of his loving wife, while watching Impractical Jokers.
Born in the Bronx, Eric centered his life there. He was a founding member and president, circa age 9, of "The Explosion Club" headquartered at 1610 Mahan Ave. Surviving that, he later graduated from DeWitt Clinton HS, trained to fly seaplanes, attended Hunter College, then worked in Ornithology at the Bronx Zoo. His 47-year tenure leaves accolades and experiences too numerous to list but include leading birding safaris on multiple continents; the early actions to save the Guam Rail; zoological collection trips to Africa and New Guinea; pioneering husbandry techniques for many species; artificial insemination trials with the International Crane Foundation; being a guest of Asa Wright while birding Trinidad with William Beebe; being mentored by William Conway; earning the nickname "The Sequoia Kid" for his exhibit perching selections; shoveling literal tons of snow during his career; countless shenanigans and meeting his wives.
Eric's avian knowledge was encyclopedic. He was known to be the "go-to" person for any bird question. He mentored hundreds of keepers over the decades. All of whom can still hear him say "Good day for a half" (day), although he rarely actually took one.
Upon retiring, remarrying and moving to Florida in 2006 Eric enjoyed learning both the cultural history and the natural history of the area. He was an avid reader of books on local history, became a Certified Florida Master Naturalist and assisted conducting the sea turtle nesting surveys on Jupiter Island.
He enjoyed dining out, walking the beach at sunrise and just maybe even, on occasion, casting out past the surf. Of course, birding was a staple activity, continuing even the week of his passing. Perhaps September 6th being World Shorebirds Day is no coincidence.
Eric loved his family and loved nature. He will be remembered as being a bit stubborn, but nonetheless a fine man; a good fisherman; a well-respected aviculturist; a boat craftsman; a decent tipper; a moderately effective marksman; a surprisingly pleasant and upbeat lung cancer patient and, of course, for being devastatingly handsome.
Eric was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Anne Ryan and his son, Christopher Edler.
Eric is survived by his loving, and last wife, Ann McCaffrey-Edler; son Kenneth Edler (Wife Jeanette); daughters Carol Anne Edler (Husband Jack Sayegh) and Heidi Nitka (Husband Keith); his brother Carl Ronald Edler (Wife Francine), Grandchildren Deirdre Sayegh, Jack Sayegh, Megan Roche, Rebecca Sayegh, Daniel Roche, Allison Edler and Elizabeth Edler; Great-Grandchildren Alexander Amadeo, Kameron Bennett and many extended family members.
Those wishing to honor his memory and express comfort to the family may join us for a Celebration of Life at Sandsprit Park (Eric's spot for enjoying coffee and casual birding) at pavilion 0 on Tuesday, Sept 22nd any time between 9:00 and 11:00 am. Coffee, light fare and stories will be shared.
The dress is casual, and binoculars or even fishing rods are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution in Eric's name to the Chris Edler Memorial Scholarship Fund https://kpbs.konza.k-state.edu/donations.html
As Eric would say, "Thank you, that's it, have a good day."