|
|
Eric Walker Peniston, Jr.
- - Eric Walker Peniston, Jr. died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Haslam Peniston, his two sons Eric Winchester Peniston and Nathaniel Fitch Peniston, as well as his four grandchildren Olivia Lyerly Peniston, Daphne Winchester Peniston, Page Anne Peniston and Payton Elizabeth Peniston. His youngest son George Stuart Peniston predeceased him, dying on August 5, 2010.
Eric was born in New York City on July 31, 1937 to Eric W. Peniston, Sr. and Dorothy Fitch, the author of An Island in Time about the founding of Vero Beach, FL. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy (PEA) and Cornell University, where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Eric served as the President of the PEA Alumni Association of NYC.
Eric had a long, successful career in commercial real estate, where he was made the youngest Vice President in the history of Charles F. Noyes & Co., a well-known firm later bought by Helmsley-Spear. Most of his career, a duration of 27 years, was spent at Cushman & Wakefield, where he retired as a Senior Vice President of the company.
Eric was proud of his distinguished maternal heritage as a descendant of Governor William Bradford and Elder William Brewster, who sailed on the Mayflower. He was also an heir of the Rev. James Fitch, who was one of the earliest settlers of Connecticut in 1638, and of Thomas Fitch, Captain General and Commander in Chief of His Majesty's Colony of Connecticut in 1757. His maternal grandfather, Winchester Fitch, built the first house on the barrier island of Vero Beach and was a co-founder of the Riomar Country Club, which he named. His paternal ancestors were direct descendants of Anthony Peniston who sailed from Essex, England in 1610, and was an original landowning settler of Bermuda.
Eric was an avid golfer and long-time member of the Apawamis Club, John's Island, Riomar, Redstick Golf Club (of which he was a founding member), as well as the Racquet & Tennis Club. Eric was an opera enthusiast and a gourmet cook who was a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs and enjoyed entertaining his wide circle of close friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 28, 2019