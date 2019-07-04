|
|
Erling Dick Speer
Stuart - Erling Dick Speer, a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather died on June 30th with his family and granddog, Venture, by his side. Born on April 12, 1940 in Augusta, GA, his early education began at St. Andrew's Prep School in Middleton, DE where he became one of St. Andrew's star athletes by earning his varsity letter in wrestling in his freshman year. Erling attended Washington & Lee University and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in business. Always known as a hard worker with an entrepreneurial spirit, Erling began his professional career building the Northridge Villas in Beech Mountain, NC. His friendship with Charles Fraser brought him to Harbor Town, SC and spawned his desire to design and create a golf course community of his own. In the late 1970's he began his journey as a pioneer of residential golf course communities in Stuart, FL. Both Mariner Sands and Willoughby Golf Club are recognized as two of the finest communities in the area. Erling returned to his Georgian roots when he accepted the Callaway family's offer to assist Cousin's Property in adding a residential component to the Gardens. It was during this time that he introduced his New England born and raised wife to pulled pork and pot liquor. Erling was a true visionary and started the Economical Counsel of Martin County as well as the First Tee program of the Treasure Coast. He was actively involved with the Young President's Organization, Urban Land Institute, Outward Bound and numerous other civic organizations. In 1991, He was designated as the Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. His devotion and passion since his retirement has been focused on the Boy's and Girl's Club of Martin County. His enthusiasm and commitment to their success has been instrumental in the lives of many young children. Erling, a true Southern gentleman, will be remembered as an entertaining storyteller and, very literally, the nicest person you could ever meet. "He was loved and respected by all who knew him." He is survived by his loving wife Susie, his two daughters, Meredith Gardner and her husband, Peter, of Winter Park, FL; daughter Sara Fox of Tampa, FL and son, Adam Fox of Bellair Bluffs, FL; grandchildren Gideon, Caldwell, Brynleigh and Griffin. Erling's sister, Ragnild Ezelle, and her husband, Jack live in Savannah, GA with Erling's two nephews, Charles and Stephen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to one of the following: The Boys & Girls Club of Martin County, Hospice of The Treasure Coast or St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Stuart, FL
Published in the TC Palm on July 4, 2019