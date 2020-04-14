|
|
Erma Jean Leasure Haselton
Vero Beach - November 23, 1929---April 10, 2020
"With a Song In My Heart"
Erma left this earth to be with her Lord and to be reunited with her Mother, Susan Leasure; Father, Arthur Leasure; Sister, Elmira Householder; on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.
Erma leaves behind her loving husband of 70+ years, Charles E.; two sons, Daniel Charles and Samuel Arthur; two daughters, Pamela Sue and Beth Ann. Erma loved her daughters-in-law, Carolyn, wife of Daniel and Pamela, wife of Samuel; her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren were a wonderful blessing that brought much happiness to Erma.
Erma managed to raise 4 children, teach Sunday School, direct the Church Choir, and was active in the School Board of Lake Placid, New York for 18 years, (President during the 1980 Winter Olympics when the Olympics took over control of the School organization.) We will miss her beautiful voice singing her favorite hymns and her wonderful way of giving advice. Charles and Erma met at Eastern Nazarene College in the fall of 1947, as Erma was late for Chapel and was forced to sit next to Charles-Charles did not sing and Erma wondered how anyone could not be grateful to such music, with singing. Charles and Erma have been together since Wedding of August 20, 1949, weathering the storms and the happy times as a team, setting a wonderful example for there 4 children and grandchildren. Erma and Charles have been residents of Indian River Estates since January 2015.
Erma's remains will be laid to rest at the Haselton Cemetery, located on Haselton Road in Wilmington, N.Y. next to Charles' parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the virus in place at present. (With a Song In My Heart) inscribed on the Headstone at Haselton Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020