Ernest K. "Ernie" Leeb
Ernest "Ernie" K. Leeb

Stuart - Ernest "Ernie" K Leeb was born in Buffalo, NY, where he was owner/operator of Leeb Sign Company for many years before moving to Florida. He ran businesses out of Stuart, FL refinishing yachts and reproducing fish mounts. He passed away Sept. 22, 2020 and is mourned by soulmate Candee, daughters Karen and Beth, friends and family members in New York, Colorado, and Florida. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
