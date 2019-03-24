Services
Ernest Lipscomb

Hutchinson Island, FL

Ernest Lipscomb, age 86, passed away March 20, 2019.

He was a pillar of our community and one of the original stewards of Riverwalk, serving on both the Sands Community and Riverwalk Board of Directors.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Darnell School for Educational and Behavioral Sciences, 15 South Street, Hudson, MA 01749, in the name of Ernie's Grandson, Cameron Andrew Pilon. www.darnellschool.org.

Please join us in sending the most heartfelt condolences to the Lipscomb family.

An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019
