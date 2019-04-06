|
Ernest "Leroy" Riffle
Stuart, FL
Ernest "Leroy" Riffle, 65, of Stuart, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Leroy was born April 17, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Ershel L. and Catherine (Sayre) Riffle. In 1956 his family later moved back to WV. Leroy was a 1971 graduate of Wahama High School where he played football and was on the track team. He loved the outdoors and his beloved horse "Rainy" who he used to ride all over Stuart. His greatest joy came from time spent with family and friends. He was a loving dad, brother, uncle, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, his brother Ershel A. Riffle all preceded him in death. Survivors include his son, Aaron Riffle (Rhonda) of Enterprise, AL, three sisters Mary Jeffery of Ft. Myers, FL, Darlene Cason of Palatka, FL, and Denise Roush of Mason, WV. Two granddaughter's Sadie and Megan Riffle; several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Treasure Coast Hospice and Molly's House for their kindness and care. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday at Leighton Park in Palm City.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019