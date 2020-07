Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernestine Ida Lewis



Stuart - Ernestine Ida Lewis 91, passed away at her home in Stuart, FL on July 21, 2020, surrounded by loving family.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 in Ernestine's memory.









