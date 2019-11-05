|
Ethel Williamson
Sebastian - Age 92 was born in 1927 in Woodlyn, PA, passed on October 31, 2019 in Sebastian Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Williamson. Betty attended Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pa. She worked at Lester Piano Company, Boeing for the Navy Department for the Bureau Aeronatices Representativies & Social Security Administration in Chester, PA before retiring in 1979. Betty lived in Woodlyn, PA and Chincoteaque, VA before moving to Sebastian in 1/28/92, She was a member of the Sebastian River Baptist church Sebastian, FL. For many years. A memorial service will be held on Nov 9 2019.with the Rev. Bill Ruehaman officiating at 11.00 am at the Sebastian River Baptist Church. Donations may be made to Sebastian church, salvation army or .
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019