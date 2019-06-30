|
Eugene J.T. Flanagan
Palm City - Eugene J. T. Flanagan, a retired New York attorney, died on June 22, 2019 at his home in Palm City, FL. "Gene" Flanagan was born in New York City to Thomas F. and Louise V. Flanagan on March 27, 1923 and grew up in Pelham, NY. He graduated from Pelham High School in 1940 and entered Yale with the Class of 1944. Enlisting in the Army in 1942, he was sent to learn Japanese at Denver University, Stanford University and the Signal Corps at Arlington, VA. The remainder of his time in the service was spent as a cryptanalyst and translator at Arlington in the unit that was the predecessor of today's National Security Agency.
Upon discharge from the Army, Gene returned to Yale and graduated in June, 1946. He immediately entered Harvard Law School and graduated in 1948. He later received Master of Business Administration and Master of Law degrees from New York University. While at Harvard, he met Lucette Stumberg, the daughter of George W. Stumberg, a visiting law professor from the University of Texas. Gene and Lucette were married in Austin, TX on September 7, 1951.
He was admitted to the New York Bar in 1949 and practiced law in New York City. He became a partner in the law firm of Conboy, Hewitt, O'Brien & Boardman (now Hunton & Williams), where his primary client was Philip Morris. In 1970, he left the firm to join Philip Morris as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. Upon retirement from Philip Morris Companies, he returned to Hunton & Williams as counsel for several years. Gene was recognized for his expertise in corporate law and he taught corporate finance to large lecture classes and small seminars as an adjunct professor at New York University Law School for over twenty years. He was Chairman and CEO of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries and was also a member of the New York Stock Exchange's Legal Advisory Committee. At the request of the United Nations, on two occasions, he went to Ulan Bator to advise as the Republic of Mongolia privatized government-owned corporations.
Gene was active in New York University alumni affairs. He was a trustee of the University from 1984 to 1990 and had been president of the graduate business school alumni association. In retirement, he settled in Palm City and previously maintained a home in Rye, NY. He was an avid golfer, chess and bridge player throughout his life. He went on to become a life master in bridge and played golf regularly at Westchester Country Club (Harrison, NY), Winged Foot Golf Club (Mamaroneck, NY) and Harbour Ridge Country Club (Palm City, FL).
Gene was predeceased by Lucette, his wife of 67 years, who died on May 22, 2018. He is survived by his children, Dr. Claire Flanagan (Dr. David Duhaime) of Mansfield, MA; Janet Flanagan (Emory L. Morsberger) of Lilburn, GA; Anne Kawas (Paul T. Kawas) of Rye, NY; Thomas Flanagan (Adrienne Byrnes Flanagan) of Rye Brook, NY; and Gail Flanagan of Rye, NY; seventeen grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on July 3, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Palm City, FL. Donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation in Stuart, FL. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019