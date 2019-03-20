|
|
Eugene "Gene" Portuallo
Jensen Beach, FL
Eugene Portuallo, 91, of Jensen Beach, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
A Catholic Mass will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Stuart, at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent De Paul Society-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 10th St., Stuart, FL 34996 or online: http://www.sjcflorida.org/Society-of-St--Vincent-DePaul, in Gene's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 20, 2019