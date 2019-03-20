Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Stuart, FL
Eugene "Gene" Portuallo

Eugene "Gene" Portuallo Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Portuallo

Jensen Beach, FL

Eugene Portuallo, 91, of Jensen Beach, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A Catholic Mass will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Stuart, at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Vincent De Paul Society-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1200 10th St., Stuart, FL 34996 or online: http://www.sjcflorida.org/Society-of-St--Vincent-DePaul, in Gene's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 20, 2019
