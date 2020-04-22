Resources
Eunice "Pat" Bunting

Eunice "Pat" Bunting Obituary
Eunice "Pat" Bunting

Fort Pierce - Eunice "Pat" Bunting, 83, died April 19, 2020 in Palm City, Florida.

Mrs. Bunting was born in Baker, Florida and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Pat was a pastor's wife, accountant, and a preschool director. She was a member of the Church of God and Sunrise Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed attending church, playing piano, singing, and socializing.

Survivors include her sisters, Melba Boling-Callaway of North Carolina, Sheila Lundy of Florida and Shirley Broxson of Florida; grandson, James (Julie) Lloyd; granddaughters, Angela (George) Martire, Kristina (John) Wellborn and Emily (Kris) Williams; son-in-law, James Vernon (Aline) Lloyd, Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bunting, daughter, Dewetta Lloyd, father, Dewey Barberree, mother, Erie Mae Barberree, and sisters, Francis Bush, Tera Bell Hamilton and Dorothy Wellborn-Gourley.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Blueprint Experience or to Sunrise Tabernacle Church.

Private services will be held for immediate family only and a public memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
