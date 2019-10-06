|
Evelyn J. Lepire
Vero Beach - Evelyn J. Lepire, 66, passed on Wednesday 9/25/2019 at Hospice House in Vero Beach after an eight years struggle with frontal dementia. She was able to spend that time in her home in the loving embrace of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Betty Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Stephen W Lepire, her 2 children Stephen M. Lepire and Elizabeth Fleming (Merle); her three grandchildren Aidan 14, Gracie 11, Milana 10 and her brother James Anderson.
In 1989 Evelyn started an interior plant company, Evelyn's Plant Care, which she operated with her husband and daughter till her diagnosis in 2011. The company still operates in the Vero Beach area specializing in orchids.
Her wishes were to be cremated and a gathering of friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at her home 8156 25th St. on October 19 from 12-4 pm. All are welcome.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 6, 2019