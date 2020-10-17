Everett V. Priest



His birthday is 7/24/44 and date of death is 10/17/20. He passed peacefully in Winston Salem North Carolina at Novant medical center. He was a science teacher at Westwood High School for 30 years. He owned the Great American Submarine restaurant on the south beach. He is survived by his wife Betty Ann Priest, daughter Patty Murray and son in law Butch Murray of Winston Salem North Carolina. Also grandchildren Ashley Alessandrini of Merritt Island Florida, Adam Spear of Winston Salem NC and Micah Shortridge of Asheville NC. great grandchildren Isabella, Anthony, Joey and Vanessa Alessandrini. A brother, Dennis Priest and sister in law of Greenfield Wisconsin.









