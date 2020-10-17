1/1
Everett V. Priest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett V. Priest

His birthday is 7/24/44 and date of death is 10/17/20. He passed peacefully in Winston Salem North Carolina at Novant medical center. He was a science teacher at Westwood High School for 30 years. He owned the Great American Submarine restaurant on the south beach. He is survived by his wife Betty Ann Priest, daughter Patty Murray and son in law Butch Murray of Winston Salem North Carolina. Also grandchildren Ashley Alessandrini of Merritt Island Florida, Adam Spear of Winston Salem NC and Micah Shortridge of Asheville NC. great grandchildren Isabella, Anthony, Joey and Vanessa Alessandrini. A brother, Dennis Priest and sister in law of Greenfield Wisconsin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved