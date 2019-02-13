|
Ewald L. "Wally" Kleinfeld
Stuart, FL
Ewald (Wally) L. Kleinfeld, 100, passed away peacefully February 8, 2019. Born September 27, 1918 in Saginaw, MI then calling home to Tarpon Springs and Stuart, FL. Wally's life was an example of kindness, generosity, and adventure. He proudly served in the US Army in the 7071st Quartermaster Corps during World War II before building a family and career in Tarpon Springs. As a salesman for Prudential Insurance, he ensured a beautiful life for his wife, Grace, and three children. He devoted countless hours to his community through the Rotary Club and put his family above all else. Wally knew hard work, dedication and was a model for us all to live by through his marriage to Grace and faithfulness to God as a member of the Catholic Church. He loved his Greek food and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with family was where he found his true joy. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Kleinfeld and beloved wife, Grace. He is survived by his 3 children, Patricia Whitaker and husband, Tom, Paul Kleinfeld and wife, Helen, and Gary Kleinfeld, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Service will be private. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park with military honors.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to the DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or 877-647-VETS (8387) or on line at www.dav.org or to the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, 890 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 - (772) 225-0505 www.floridaocean.org in Wally's memory.
