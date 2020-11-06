1/1
F. Kenneth Ivers Ii
F. Kenneth Ivers, II

Stuart - Frederick Kenneth (Ken) Ivers II of Stuart, Florida and Shelter Island, New York died on Friday October 30, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice.

Ken was born in Paterson, New Jersey on May 1, 1934. His parents were Ruth Dennis Ivers and A. Willard Ivers of Glen Rock, New Jersey. His summers were spent on Shelter Island, New York.

Ken attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He and his brother, A. Willard Ivers Jr., worked together in New York City at A. Willard Ivers Inc., the family shipping brokerage firm specializing in the worldwide ocean movement of forest products, molasses and petroleum that was founded by their father in 1944.

Ken met Nancy Tuttle on Shelter Island in 1955 and they were married in St. Bart's Church in Manhattan on July 6, 1957. Together they had three children, Frederick (Rick) Kenneth Ivers III of Chatham, New Jersey, Linda Ivers Quinn of East Norwich, New York and Karen Ivers Dailey of Stuart, Florida.

Ken retired in 1998 and split his time between Shelter Island, New York and Palm City, Florida where he was a long time resident of Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club. He and Nancy were avid golfers and enjoyed countless rounds at both Harbour Ridge and at Gardiner's Bay Country Club on Shelter Island. They passed that love of golf to their children and grandchildren and one of Ken's favorite pastimes was sharing a round with family and friends.

Ken loved nothing more than having his family and friends around him - laughing, sharing meals, golfing, playing Gin Rummy, attending New York Islanders hockey games or watching New York Giants football and Villanova University basketball. He was most at peace when he was near the water enjoying the simple companionship of one of his many golden retrievers. He is survived by his wife, children, and eight beloved grandchildren: Nicholas Ivers, Nathalie Ivers Kiely, Eric Ivers, Sean Quinn, Halsey Quinn, Shea Dailey, Ryan Dailey and Lauren Dailey.

A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City Chapel, at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday November 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice. Stuartwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
