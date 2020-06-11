Farrell J. Wilmoth
Farrell J. Wilmoth

Vero Beach - Farrell J. Wilmoth, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Flushing, New York, July 12, 1936. Farrell was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Mr. Wilmoth moved to Vero Beach in 1969, coming from Patchogue, NY.

He had worked as a VA/FHA Building Inspector. Farrell was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church, Vero Beach. He was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Vero Beach Elks Lodge #1774. Farrell was also a 2019 Honorary member of the FL Sheriff's Association and received their Distinguished Service Award.

Mr. Wilmoth is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elaine Wilmoth; daughter, Laura (Wayne) Schasane; son, Tom (Kim) Wilmoth and daughter, Sharon (Michael) Letts; brother, Larry Wilmoth; sisters, Teresa Ferris, Virginia Kleinfelter and Anna Pavlovsky; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Farrell was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Anna Wilmoth; daughter, Patricia Wilmoth; and brothers, Thomas, Eugene, Frank, and Jimmy Wilmoth.

A visitation will be held 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, June 12th, at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach.

Donations may be made to Hospice or FL Sheriff's. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com








Published in TC Palm from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
