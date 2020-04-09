Resources
Fort Pierce - Fay Rappold Lowe, 84, passed away March 29, 2020 in Fort Pierce, FL.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura Jones (Mike) of Lakeland, FL. and Ann Marie Pierce (Craig) of Fort Pierce, FL. Three grandchildren, Crystal Jones of Casselberry, FL., David Pierce of Fort Pierce, FL., and Pamela Brass (JC) of Lakeland, FL. as well as great-granddaughter, Everly Brass of Lakeland, FL.

An Inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
